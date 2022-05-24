MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,253 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of AMG opened at $126.95 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $191.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

