O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) by 220,324.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,869 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TORM during the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TORM by 46.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TORM during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TORM by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TORM plc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
TORM Company Profile (Get Rating)
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
