O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) by 220,324.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,869 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TORM during the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TORM by 46.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TORM during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TORM by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get TORM alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. TORM plc has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $942.49 million, a P/E ratio of -90.64 and a beta of -276.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TORM plc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TORM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.