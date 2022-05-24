Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 375,200 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Pan American Silver worth $28,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 212,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 120,625 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 415,090 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

