Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,136 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Campus Communities worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.66.

NYSE ACC opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.83 and a beta of 0.83. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

