Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Costamare worth $27,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Costamare by 83.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.47. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.40%.

CMRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

