Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Atkore worth $29,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,991,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Atkore by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,470 shares of company stock worth $2,735,983 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore stock opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

