CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CMS Energy worth $32,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

