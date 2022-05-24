Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 180.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,864 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.48% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after buying an additional 1,096,886 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,636,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after acquiring an additional 961,114 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 66.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 635,431 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
