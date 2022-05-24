Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 180.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,864 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.48% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after buying an additional 1,096,886 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,636,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after acquiring an additional 961,114 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 66.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 635,431 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.