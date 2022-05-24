Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Decreased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after purchasing an additional 523,077 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2,606.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,766,000 after buying an additional 215,595 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 702,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,633,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $12,490,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.