Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of NVR worth $103,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of NVR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE NVR opened at $4,211.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.97. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,087.17 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,470.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,029.37.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $63.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

NVR Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.