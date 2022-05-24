Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 169,214 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,214 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.96% of Unum Group worth $98,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $12,625,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Unum Group by 247.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

NYSE UNM opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

