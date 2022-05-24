Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $18,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $173.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.