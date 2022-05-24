MAI Capital Management Invests $228,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

