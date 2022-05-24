Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 105,383 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $107,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.74.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $255.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.85 and its 200 day moving average is $286.21.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

