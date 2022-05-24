Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,147,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

NYSE DFS opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

