abrdn plc Cuts Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 78,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 547,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

