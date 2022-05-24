Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 97.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $161.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

