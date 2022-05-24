Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Kforce worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kforce by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $634,765. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

KFRC stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.06. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.94 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.02 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Kforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.