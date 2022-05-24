O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,692 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Industrias Bachoco worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

IBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

IBA opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.77. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.8966 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.42. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

