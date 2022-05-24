O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $198.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.66. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

