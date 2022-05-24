O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,632 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

