O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,593,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,639,000 after buying an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

