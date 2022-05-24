O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,730,000 after buying an additional 41,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,034,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,193,000 after buying an additional 169,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,776,000 after buying an additional 203,027 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 174,567 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

VOYA opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

