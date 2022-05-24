O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.