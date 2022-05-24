O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $372.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.65 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.50.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.