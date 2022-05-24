Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Catalent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Catalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.17. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

