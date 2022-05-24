Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,919 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Manchester United by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,166,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 693,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 614.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 574,017 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Manchester United in the third quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,595,000.

Get Manchester United alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $684.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Manchester United’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Manchester United (Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.