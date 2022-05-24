Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 97.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,751.14.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,219.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,343.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,531.72.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

