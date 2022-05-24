O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.31.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $430.12 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

