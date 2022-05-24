Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Stryker by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $421,991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,445 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 96,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.89.

Stryker stock opened at $233.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.56. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.