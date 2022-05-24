Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 203 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,945 shares of company stock worth $12,593,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Arrow Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.