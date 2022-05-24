O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ING. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.43) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.60) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.90 ($16.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2452 per share. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

