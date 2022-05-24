O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,123.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $7,422,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 104 shares of company stock worth $142,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,406.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,393.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,262.89. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,647.03.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $23.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

