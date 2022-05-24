Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,186 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $59,725,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of CMCO opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $941.62 million, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Columbus McKinnon Profile (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.