Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMP. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 4,550 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,108.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,185 shares of company stock worth $793,440. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMP opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.46. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.21. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

