Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,768,000 after buying an additional 128,304 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,884,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,140,000 after buying an additional 204,343 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,162,000 after buying an additional 44,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,087 shares of company stock worth $139,982 and sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.48, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

