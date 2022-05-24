Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 105,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,620,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,474 shares of company stock worth $8,264,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $180.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.62.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

