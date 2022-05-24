Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,520 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Greif worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEF. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Greif by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,889 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $2,443,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GEF stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

