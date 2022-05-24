Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,377 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Foot Locker worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FL. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $249,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 870,972 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

