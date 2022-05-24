Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,854 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,854 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty Braves Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

