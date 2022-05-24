Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,474 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Equitable by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Equitable by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74,842 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Equitable by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,988 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQH stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

