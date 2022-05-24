Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $429.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $544.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.93.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.