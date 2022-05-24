Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 139 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cummins by 1,947.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.30.

Cummins stock opened at $198.74 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.