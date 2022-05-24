Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,698 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

JBSS stock opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.21. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 6.27%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

