Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,387 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,447,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,570,000 after buying an additional 206,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 263,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,542,000 after buying an additional 158,632 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,186,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

MAN opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $124.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.