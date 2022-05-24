Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,137 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LANC shares. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.16. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.16.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

