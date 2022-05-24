Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,917 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,917 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $148,474.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $147,011.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 510,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,822 shares of company stock valued at $479,354. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSW stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $855.90 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.19.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

