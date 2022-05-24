Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,461 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Editas Medicine worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,871,000 after buying an additional 336,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,510,000 after buying an additional 103,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 178,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 93.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 200,853 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of EDIT opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $747.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.
Editas Medicine Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
