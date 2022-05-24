XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of XPO Logistics worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPO. TheStreet cut XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

