Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,270 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Callaway Golf worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.